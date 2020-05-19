Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to Announce -$0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($1.54). Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 955.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of HES stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 3,042,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 over the last three months. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

