Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Earnings of -$4.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce earnings per share of ($4.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.84). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($1.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of ($9.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.92) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 1,161,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

