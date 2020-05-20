$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.