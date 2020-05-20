3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,215.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 4,059,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $6,242,033. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.