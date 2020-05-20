4,750 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

