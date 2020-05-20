4,885 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,885 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

