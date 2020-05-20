AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

