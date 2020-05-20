Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $8.87 on Tuesday, hitting $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

