Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.20. 2,753,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.05. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

