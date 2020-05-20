Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AMD stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 60,257,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,013,953. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

