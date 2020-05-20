Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,880 shares of company stock worth $73,711.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

