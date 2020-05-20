American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Decreased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 4,919,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

