Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.77 EPS

Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.99. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,617. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

