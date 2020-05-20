Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

AMAT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,530,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,551. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

