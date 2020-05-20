Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.70 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).
About Aurora Investment Trust
