Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.70 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

