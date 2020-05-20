Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 47,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,027,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,869,164. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

