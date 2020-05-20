BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 262.26 and a beta of 1.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

