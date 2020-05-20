Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.66. 8,639,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027,188. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.30 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.