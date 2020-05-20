Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,192,000 after buying an additional 671,381 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $178.07. 1,749,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

