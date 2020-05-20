Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. 32,281,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

