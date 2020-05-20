Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,052,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

