Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

