Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 10,007,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,023. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

