Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

