Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

