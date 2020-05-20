Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

