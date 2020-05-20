Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 6.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.28. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

