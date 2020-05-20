Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BPCR stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 273,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,237. Biopharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21.
Biopharma Credit Company Profile
