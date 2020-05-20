Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPCR stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 273,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,237. Biopharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Get Biopharma Credit alerts:

Biopharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.