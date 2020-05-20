Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,926 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

