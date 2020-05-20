Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

