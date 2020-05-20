Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 4,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,686. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.