Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.3% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,642.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of HD traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. 9,376,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

