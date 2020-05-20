Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $6,421,413. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

