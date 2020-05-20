Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 334,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. 1,567,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

