Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

