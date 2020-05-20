Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 24,481 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 32,046,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

