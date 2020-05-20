Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 93,500 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,007,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,023. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

