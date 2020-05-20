Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 452.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

BAH traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

