Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Announces GBX 4.40 Dividend

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRW traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274.50 ($3.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.79. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm has a market cap of $825.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

In other news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,175.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price (up previously from GBX 305 ($4.01)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.16).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

