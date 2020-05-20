Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,353.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

