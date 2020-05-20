Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.90. 6,042,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.