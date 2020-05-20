Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Chevron worth $318,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.