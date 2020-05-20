China Mobile Ltd. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1106 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

China Mobile has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. China Mobile has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect China Mobile to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of CHL opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

