Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

