Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 192.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

NYSE C traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,240,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063,158. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

