Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 7.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. 27,761,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

