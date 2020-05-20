Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVGI. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

