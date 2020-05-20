Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

In other news, CEO Rex L. Smith III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $659,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,040 shares of company stock valued at $90,163.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

