Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Core-Mark has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

