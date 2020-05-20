Cowen Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $176.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,778 shares of company stock worth $64,870,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

